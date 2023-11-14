Noah Schnapp Sparks Backlash After Posing With ‘Zionism Is Sexy’ Stickers In Weird Video

Noah Schnapp of Stranger Things fame is facing backlash after doubling down on his support for Zionism, the ideology Israel has pushed to justify its occupation of Palestine and displacement of civilians in Gaza.

Schnapp, who is Jewish, was spotted in a video circulated online where he was seen posing and laughing with friends while holding up stickers that read “Hamas is Isis” and “Zionism is sexy”.

The video comes days after Israel besieged three hospitals in Gaza, the enclave which has been under heavy bombing by the ethno-state every day since Hamas’ attack on Israel.

The video has been slammed as “sick and twisted”, “vile”, “evil” and “disgusting” online.

“The levels of evil this is. Having all those resources to learn about the occupation, thousands of people literally pointing him to that direction, and this is what he answers with,” one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“‘Zionism is sexy’ so killing innocent Palestinian children, women and men is sexy to you? Bombing hospitals, schools, bakeries, ambulances is sexy to you? Cutting off their water and food is sexy to you?” another user wrote.

“Seeing Noah Schnapp able to get away with spreading Zionist and Islamophobic propaganda meanwhile so many others get fired or blacklisted for showing even the slightest bit of support towards Palestinians enrages me so bad,” said a third.

Even popstar Lauren Jauregui called out the video, writing: “Who the fuck even evokes the word ‘sexy’ in the midst of genocide.”

Schnapp has been a staunch supporter of Israel and Zionism, and previously told his followers “you either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism”. The claim triggered backlash as netizens argued that painting Arabs who oppose the slaughter of their own families and friends in Palestine as “terrorists” was racist and Islamophobic.

Schnapp hasn’t commented on the backlash or his appearance in the video.

The latest on Gaza

The death toll in Gaza has exceeded 11,000 people, of which at least 4,000 were children, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Given communication blackouts and minimal resources to retrieve people and bodies from the rubble, it is suspected the true toll of the bombings is higher. The Israeli death toll was initially reported as 1,400, though Israel has since downgraded this number to 1,200. Neither figure has been able to be confirmed by independent journalists.

There has been a rise of instances of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in the wake of the situation in Gaza.

Pro-Palestine activists are calling for a ceasefire, which is yet to be implemented as Israel enters its 39th consecutive day of its decimation of Gaza.

