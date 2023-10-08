‘We Are At War’: Israel Has Declared A State Of Emergency As Brutal Conflict Erupts With Hamas

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist group has taken Israeli military forces by surprise, launching a volley of rockets. In response, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared, “we are at war and we will win it … We will defeat them to death and take revenge for this black day”.

At around 6am Israel time on Saturday morning, Hamas forces launched approximately 5,000 rockets toward the small country bordering the Mediterranean Sea.

This number, provided by Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif has been disputed by an Israeli spokesperson who claimed the number was closer to 2,500 per The Guardian.

Israel has since retaliated by launching an attack on Gaza, a Palestinian enclave to the south of Tel Aviv, Israel’s capital along the Mediterranean.

Per the Sydney Morning Herald, 250 Israelis have perished in the initial attacks, with a further 1,500 wounded.

Israeli’s counter-offensive is thought to have killed 232 people with another 1700 likely injured.

In response to the conflict, Australian PM Anthony Albanese has thrown his support behind Israel.

The PM has labelled Hamas’ actions as “indiscriminate and abhorrent”, signalling that “We recognise Israel’s right to defend itself”.

US President Joe Biden echoed a similar message, labelling the attacks “unconscionable”.

UK PM Rishi Sunak offered Britain’s support to Israel, arguing that the “attack by Hamas is cowardly and depraved”.

The conflict is expected to drag on, with both forces seeming intent on continuing the fight.

In the hours following the initial attacks, escalatory actions have been taken by both sides.

Per the SMH, Israel has cut the electricity supply to Gaza, ordering state-run supply company Israel Electric Corporation to cease operations there.

Hamas has also claimed to have kidnapped several Israelis during raids on small towns.

More to come.

Header photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images