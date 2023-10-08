Kylie Jenner Quickly Took Down An Israel / Hamas Conflict Insta Story After Immediate Backlash

Kylie Jenner has swiftly deleted an Instagram Story in which she appeared to endorse Israel in its current conflict against Hamas. The Story was a re-share from an account called Stand With Us (@standwithus) and read “now and always, we stand with the people of Israel”.

Since she uploaded the now-deleted Story, Jenner, who has 400 million followers has received a barrage of pro-Palestine comments on her most recent Posts.

Kylie Jenner re-shared a Post from a pro-Israel Instagram account to her Story.

Jenner’s pro-Palestine fans then took to her most recent Post, uploaded four days ago, to vent their frustrations.

One user simply wrote, “🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸”, a collection of Palestinian flags.

“#Freepalestine” penned another.

“#UnfollowKylieJenner”, wrote a third.

Jenner isn’t the only A-list celebrity to be implicated in the conflict in some form.

Bruno Mars was forced to cancel his concert in Israel after the conflict suddenly escalated on Sunday morning, Australian time.

“Dear customers, Bruno Mars concert scheduled to take place tonight is cancelled,” said an Instagram statement from production company Live Nation.

“We stand with the residents of Israel, IDF fighters and the security forces in these difficult moments.”

Mars was set to perform another concert in Tel Aviv, the nation’s capital city after his first earlier in the week.

Mars has not yet responded to the cancellation directly.

In case you missed it, Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist group took Israeli military forces by surprise on Sunday morning launching a volley of rockets.

In response, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, “we are at war and we will win it … We will defeat them to death and take revenge for this black day”.

The geopolitical issue is an extremely divisive one, as evidenced by it even being able to influence what Kylie Jenner shares to her Insta Story.

If you’d like to learn more, the New York Times has published a detailed timeline of a conflict that has been brewing for decades, if not centuries.

More to come.