In Cursed News, Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell Were Reportedly Hooking Up Before He Married Tish

The Cyrus family has been in shambles for some time, given and I’m really starting to understand why. Sources have revealed that Tish Cyrus‘ new husband Dominic Purcell actually used to hook up with her DAUGHTER Noah Cyrus before Tish married him, and this is the reason the pair have drama. I’m sorry, what!?

You may recall that Noah didn’t attend Tish’s wedding to Purcell, and instead was spotted browsing an aisle in Walmart when the couple tied the knot — despite Tish’s claims that Noah didn’t attend the wedding because of a scheduling issue.

Noah was seen wearing a shirt with Billy Ray Cyrus‘ face at the time — who, by the way, Miley is also beefing with because of his own relationship with a much younger woman — in what people assumed was a petty dig at Tish. Given Miley did attend Trish’s wedding and was her mum’s maid of honour, there’s been speculation that Miley sided with Tish and Noah sided with Billy Ray during their parents’ divorce.

However, a source has since revealed to People that Noah was “offended” by Tish’s marriage to Purcell because she had been in a “friends with benefits” relationship with him “on and off”, and that’s why she didn’t attend the wedding.

“They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” the source said, adding that “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”

A different source confirmed to ET that the reason behind Tish and Noah’s complicated relationship is indeed Purcell, but claimed reports of their beef were “exaggerated”.

“It’s also been an adjustment for Noah in general for her parents to be divorced,” the source said.

“Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama.”

Imagine (allegedly) destroying your relationship with your daughter over THIS man. Who also was apparently hooking up with your daughter when she was barely out of her teens. Girl, get up! Image: Getty.

Hmm. Honestly, either way, I feel like it’s pretty upsetting for your mum to marry your ex. Especially given that, according to US Weekly, Noah and Purcell’s situationship lasted “eight to nine months”. So, it’s not like the two only hooked up once or twice.

But wait, there’s more! The timing of who dating who when is also super messy. US Weekly reported Purcell began dating Tish while she was still hooking up with Noah. Which, if true, is super gross.

Others claim that Noah and Purcell had broken up by the time Tish got with him, but the timelines were very close. Even freakier are Tish’s claims that Purcell first slid into her DMs in 2016 — which would mean he was into Trish, hooked up with her daughter, and then came back???

I feel like we also need to discuss the age gaps here: Noah is 24, Purcell is 54, and Trish is 56. Meaning Purcell was sleeping with Noah when she was in her early early 20s and he was in his 50s. She couldn’t have been older than 22, because that’s how old she was when Tish and Purcell began dating in 2022.

I’d honestly love to hear what Miley thinks of that, given her own alleged issues with her dad proposing to a younger woman.

Reports about her feelings on the matter vary, with People reporting she had “no idea” Tish and Noah have shared a partner. However, US Weekly‘s source said she did know but decided to stay out of it.

Honestly, what a damn mess.

Put these people in family therapy. Or, if you’re evil, a reality show.

Image: Getty.