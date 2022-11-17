It’s official, Billy Ray Cyrus and Australian singer-songwriter Firerose are engaged. Rumours of their engagement popped off in October after she began suddenly sporting a very large rock on her ring finger. Now, the couple has confirmed their engagement and apparently Miley Cyrus isn’t too pleased.

Billy Ray Cyrus, who turned 61 in August, and 34-year-old Firerose set the record straight in a new interview with People this week where they detailed their long friendship which turned into a romantic relationship after his divorce from Tish Cyrus was finalised in July.

E!Online reported in October that Miley and her dad haven’t “been on the best terms” amid her parents’ divorce, which has put a strain on her relationship with her dad.

Another source told gossip mongers Radar Online the family is concerned Cyrus might be having a “late-in-life crisis”.

“They love him, but it’s embarrassing to watch him act like a silly fool and spend an absolute fortune on this girl,” the source said.

“To cap it off, he doesn’t want a prenup, and his family thinks that’s ludicrous — he’s worth $20 million.

“The fear is he’s throwing his life away.”

The pair met while Cyrus was filming Hannah Montana 12 years ago. Firerose had stepped outside from a nearby audition while Cyrus was taking his dog Tex for a walk between takes.

“There’s a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee,” he told People.

“Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he’d take care of his business and we’d stretch and I’d think how much I missed Tennessee.

“On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like, ‘This girl’s a star.'”

The young Aussie approached the then 49-year-old singer (and his dog) and they struck up a chat. He invited her into the Hannah Montana set to meet the show’s producers and watch the show’s rehearsals.

“I actually said to her, ‘Don’t ever take a strange man up on this offer but, in this case, Tex will testify that you will be totally safe. I’m going to introduce you to a producer and you can kind of make yourself at home and watch us rehearse and you know, maybe it might lead to a role or just another contact at Disney’.

“And so, off me and her and Tex went back to the studio and I think she met a lot of the cast and met the producers, writers. And, in some ways, well, in a lot of ways, we became friends.”

Sorry but if a bloke in a park with his dog said that to me when I was 22 I would have high-tailed it out of there.

But Cyrus and Firerose stayed friends, started collaborating on music together and eventually became a couple in the aftermath of his divorce.

Well, there ya bloody go.