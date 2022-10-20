Billy Ray Cyrus was served divorce papers by his wife of 30 years Tish in April, but it doesn’t look like he has an achey breaky heart. In fact, Billy appears to have swiftly moved on — by getting engaged to someone who (allegedly) wasn’t even alive during his first wedding.

The “Old Town Road” singer uploaded a post on Instagram with Aussie musician Firerose, where the two flaunted a massive rock on her left ring finger. The image appeared just a few weeks after Firerose first debuted the ring on her own Instagram, which was when engagement rumours about the two began circulating.

While neither Billy or Firerose have outright said they’re engaged, you don’t really do a shoot like this unless you are. However, everything about this union is fkn weird. And no, I’m not just talking about the awful skin-smoothing filters.

The lovebirds were first linked in 2021 after they released a song together. They’ve since been spotted in public here and there, but in August Firerose posted a picture of her with Billy for his birthday. After that, pretty much every picture on her grid has had Billy in it.

Here’s where things get kind of wild: Firerose first posted about the two being engaged in September, just five months after Tish and Cyrus ended their marriage.

It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating, Billy Ray Cyrus did say their romance didn’t overlap with his marriage. What we do know is that they’ve been posting pictures together since July, but they’ve been collaborating on work for more than a year.

There’s also the fact that we don’t know how old Firerose is. Up until now, we didn’t even know her real name.

Slueths over at E! Online figured out Firerose is credited as “Johanna Rosie Hodges” on some of her songs, which is pretty much the only record of her real name available to the public. All of her profiles, socials and even her website have that info totally scrubbed. And there’s no mentions of her age anywhere either.

Pop Base tweeted that BRC and Firerose have a “33 year age gap”, which would make her 28 years old. It’s unclear where they got that number from though.

Firerose said in 2021 that she met Cyrus “10 years ago” on the set of Hannah Montana. She didn’t specify how old she was at the time, but Jezebal reported she was a teenager. If that’s true, that would support reports of her being 28 to 29 years old right now. Which would make her the same age as Miley Cyrus, and less than half the age of Billy who is 61 years old. Consider my eyebrows raised.

Unsurprisingly, the internet is not impressed with Billy’s romance with Firerose, with some people even claiming Firerose was as young as 14 when she met the star. Take that with a grain of salt, though.

I didn’t have Billy Ray Cyrus engaged to someone younger than his daughters on my bingo card, but here we are. 🙃 CREEPY. Men over 40 really need to stop dating women in their 20s. And BRC is 61. 🤢 — Hypertrophy Wife for Halloween🦾 (@TraumaN4mdWitch) October 18, 2022

Now why is billy Ray engaged to a woman not only younger than his daughter but also allegedly met on the Hannah Montana set wtf — mo 23 (@kidrauhlsjonas) October 19, 2022

Some have even gone as far as to call it grooming, though that’s not an allegation anyone can substantiate until we know exactly how old Firerose was when Billy met her.

why did Billy Ray have to be a groomer too this breaks my achy breaky heart — eevee 🕸 (@eeveepacini) October 19, 2022

Regardless, it’s always a bit weird when men date or marry women the same age as their daughters.

50-plus year old man stay away from women in their 20s challenge!