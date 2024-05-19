Netflix Has Just Bumped Its Prices Again So What Are We Paying For A Subscription In 2024?

Streaming giant Netflix is set to turn the cash dial up a few notches for its Australian customers. But never fear, we’ve got all the new Netflix price digits right here for you in one neat little yarn.

The Standard plan will now set you back $18.99 per month while the Premium plan now costs punters $25.99. The company also offers a cheaper plan (with ads) of AU$7.99 per month.

Back in April, the Netflix price for Standard and Premium services would’ve been $16.99 and $22.99 respectively.

“We offer a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more,” a Netflix spokesperson told Sky News Australia.

According to Sky News, Netflix has a grand total of 6.1 million users Down Under.

With the rising cost of living and the collective crackdown on password sharing, Aussies would be forgiven for thinking twice about which services they’re subscribed to.

In fact, using the most advanced Google Sheets technology available, we crunched the numbers to figure out how much you’d be paying if you signed up for every streaming service currently available in Australia. Look no further than our complete roundup here.

Despite a bit of discussion on Reddit regarding the most recent price hike, Netflix still feels like the king of the hill when it comes to cultural impact.

More recent blockbuster shows like Baby Reindeer continue to capture the world’s imagination, as well as mainstay classics like Bridgerton and Stranger Things continue to dominate headlines with every new season.

I mean, you can even play games on your mobile devices with the Netflix app now. What is this world coming to?

Netflix first launched in Australia and New Zealand in March of 2015 which feels like yonks ago.

At the time, 200,000 cheeky Aussies were (hilariously) already subscribed to overseas versions of the service using a VPN.

You cannot stop us!

