Good morning friends, our good pals at Netflix have raised its prices, with the update coming into place on *checks notes* today! Here’s everything you need to know about the new prices and why Netflix has increased them.

Sorry to my housemate’s friend’s brother who still pays for my entire house to watch Squid Game, but the prices will be increasing, my friend (if I’m being honest, I’ve never met the guy… or my housemate’s friend.)

The price increase will vary depending on what plan you’re currently on, and will apply from November 11 for new customers, and will only appear on your next bill after November 18 if you’re an existing customer. So basically, you’ll have your prices adjusted in your December bill.

Here’s what you can expect based on your plan:

Basic plan binches who pay $10.99 a month for one screen and SD quality Netflix (perfect for one person), will actually see their prices unchanged, which is sweet.

Standard plans are moving from $15.99 to $16.99, and still offer two screens and HD quality streaming. Just a dollar increase, it’s like paying for delivery, really.

Premium plans are jumping from $19.99 to $22.99, and offer up four screens of UHD quality movies and television shows.

And yes, these new prices do make Netflix the most expensive streaming service now.

“We know Australians have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment, and we’re more committed than ever to delivering an experience that exceeds their expectations,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

“Members tell us how much they value the breadth and variety of the catalogue, and we’re updating our prices so that we can continue to invest in more shows and films.

“As always, there’ll be different plans so that people can pick a price that works for their budget.”

In related news, Netflix has been estimated to have increased its spending on hot new content by 26% from last year. So that’s about USD $13.6 billion (AUD $18.5 billion) that’s predicted to have been dished out on all the new shows that we’ve been keen af to get our eyeballs on.

If you need me I’ll be rewatching Sex Education on Netflix or something. After all, I deserve it.