Attention all you movie-watching goblins using my Netflix account. The streaming giant is finally gonna make you pay up for all those years watching The Notebook on repeat.

Variety reports Netflix plans to introduce a fee that primary account holders will have to pay if someone outside their household is using their log-in. Or as I’m calling it, the streaming scavenger tax.

Attention binge-horny girls, gays and theys: this is the only acceptable time to hit up your ex.

You’ll be able to add up to two people you don’t live with as subsidiary accounts. They’ll be able to set up their own profile, log-in and password as if it was their own account.

The streaming giant said it will trial this plan in the next few weeks in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. It didn’t confirm whether the test would launch in Australia or elsewhere.

So how much are we talking? Variety noted users in the three countries will need to pay a third of what they pay a month for an additional user that doesn’t live in their household. Sounds like it’s a bit of a steal because it’ll be cheaper to own a subsidiary account than have your own main Netflix plan.

Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation Chengyi Long said in a blog post the movie poacher tax will let people who own a Netflix account manage who has access to it more “easily and securely”.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans,” Long said.

“While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

Netflix will also introduce the option to transfer a profile to a new account. But don’t worry, your viewing history and recommendations curated by the algorithm will carry over to the new account.