If you’re looking for the latest dystopian thriller to fill the void while waiting for Squid Game 2, I’ve got the perfect show for you. The 8 Show has recently hit Netflix, and the Korean drama is quickly drawing comparisons to Squid Game due to its core themes and violent nature.

The show revolves around eight people who enter a game show as a last resort to clear their enormous debt. Sound familiar? However, unlike Squid Game, contestants taking part aren’t given all the rules and some are disadvantaged from the start.

There’s a small rule book, a mysterious intercom system and a uniform – but the contestants have to figure out things as they go. The whole show begs the question: how far are people willing to go to earn just a little extra cash?

What is Netflix’s The 8 Show about?

The premise is simple, with eight contestants signing up for a game show where they put their body on the line to earn money. They enter a mysterious building with eight floors and eight different rooms – one per contestant.

There are some truly psychotic characters in The 8 Show. (Image: Netflix)

Each contestant earns a certain amount of money per minute, but there’s a twist. Each level earns more simply for being a higher floor. The contestants have to decide whether to work together or turn on each other to try and win more money and earn more time.

The game finishes when the time runs out or if somebody dies – so while it does get violent, there’s an incentive for people to be kept alive for as long as possible.

It gets really intense after a few episodes – if you’re a bit squeamish, you might have to close your eyes every now and then.

Is there a trailer for The 8 Show?

Yes! You can have a peep at the trailer below:

All eight episodes are now available on Netflix, so it’s safe to binge-watch.

What have people been saying about The 8 Show?

The 8 Show has been compared to Squid Game, Alice in Borderland and Spanish film The Platform, with some saying it was too violent for them to watch.

It’s all fun and games until money is involved. (Image: Netflix)

“It’s supposed to start a conversation on society, types of people and evil in money. It’s worth watching,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“The show was crazily worth it. I enjoyed every second of it and the twist was unexpected,” another remarked.

“I loved this drama. I don’t feel like it’s getting enough attention that it should. I hope it gets more traction,” a third added.

“Honestly, it’s psychological. What horrible things go on in the human head. Very fascinating and also destructive but really artistically brought to film,” another added.

The first two episodes are a little slow, but it ramps up and seriously goes from 0 to 100 after that. It kind of seems like a perverse societal experiment, with some unexpected moments throughout.

I have just one last warning before you give it a watch – it’s pretty addictive, so clear your schedule.