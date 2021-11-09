Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of Squid Game, has officially confirmed there will indeed be a Season 2 of the wildly popular Netflix drama. However, the man seems quite apprehensive about it all.

In a red carpet interview with The Associated Press Entertainment (AP Entertainment), Hwang revealed that there will absolutely be a season 2. And yes, this is actually the first time that season 2 has been verbally confirmed. Bring on more murder games!

“So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season, so I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” Hwang said.

“But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.

“But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this… Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world.”

If you say so, mate. No pressure at all.

Usually, when asked about a follow-up to the successful murder-games series, Hwang has outright denied that there are any plans to make a second season.

The man clearly wanted to keep this thing as a single-season affair, because just like us, he knows that forcing a follow-up just to chase the high of success won’t end up being enjoyable for anyone.

“I don’t have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2,” he told Variety earlier this year.

“It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

He’s also mentioned in the past, that if Season 2 goes down (which it now definitely will), it probably won’t focus on the main character Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). This kinda contradicts his recent statement that Gi-hun will ‘do something for the world’, but hey, at this point we’ll take anything.

“It’s true that season one ended in an open-ended way, but I actually thought that this could be good closure for the whole story, too,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Season one ends with Gi-hun turning back and not getting on the plane to the States. And that was, in fact, my way of communicating the message that you should not be dragged along by the competitive flow of society, but that you should start thinking about who has created the whole system — and whether there is some potential for you to turn back and face it.

“So I thought that might be a good, simple-but-ambiguous way to end the story for Gi-hun. But there are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed. For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man,” he continued.

“So, I don’t know yet, but I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storylines.”

I just can’t shake the feeling that this man is still nervous about living up to expectations with the second season.

I also pray that it isn’t a letdown. What made the first season so good was the tense games and the high-stakes. How do we keep the second season from being bogged down in politics and behind-the-games action?