Ahhh, Squid Game. You’re hearing it more and more these days. The South Korean survival drama has taken Netflix by storm, and if you haven’t started watching it yet, you’re simply missing out.

Squid Game is currently on its way to become Netflix’s biggest show ever, which is a huge accomplishment for a show about a bunch of folks in exorbitant amounts of debt competing in violent murder sports for money.

According to Co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos, Squid Game is the no.1 show across the world at the moment, and may soon overtake Bridgerton as the most-watched show on the streaming service. Now that’s something.

Sarandos says that “Squid Game,” a non-English Korean show that debuted only nine days ago (and I am just hearing about now), is on track to be its biggest show ever and is already number one in most countries. — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) September 27, 2021

The co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos states that ‘Squid Game’ is on track to become the platform's biggest show ever. “It will definitely be Netflix's biggest non-English language show in the world and it's a very good chance it's going to be our biggest show ever.” pic.twitter.com/buVTFK51IX — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 28, 2021

Now let’s get into the good stuff. What exactly is a ‘squid game’? Does it involve a bunch of squids competing for ocean supremacy?

Well, no. Squid game, the actual real-life game, is a children’s playground game in which there are offensive and defensive teams and a squid-like shape drawn on the ground.

It’s like tag, and is wildly popular in Korea. However, there is no version of squid game that exists in which people get murdered on an island for money. This much is completely made up.

Naturally, the confusion made for some fun memes online.

let’s play a squid game play a squid game do you want squids or you want fame — evie taco (i say lines really fast) (@yeevz_) September 28, 2021

dunno what squid game is. does it invlove squids. — Ela (@Ela_VII) September 27, 2021

Squid on their way to play the game, idk, never watched the show pic.twitter.com/srVgJQeLoc — NerdOut! (@NerdOutMusic) September 28, 2021

Without spoiling anything, the basic premise of Squid Game (the show) is that a bunch of people in insane amounts of debt get offered to go to a mysterious island and win a bunch of money.

They soon realise that every ‘game’ they participate in is an enhanced version of a children’s playground game, where the consequence for failure is straight-up death.

And every death increases the prize pool, which literally hovers above the players’ heads in a big see-through glass bowl.

It makes for some bloody scenes, not for the faint of heart, and the drama, intrigue and scheming in between these games is what is so gripping and addictive.

A lot of ppl would've accepted the Squid Games offer during the pandemic lockdown. — Ahmed/Ima lovable shitposter ???????? (@big_business_) September 28, 2021

Episode one is where we’re introduced to the meme-worthy doll, who plays a simple game of ‘red light, green light’ with the squad, where any movement detected on a ‘red light’ call results in immediate execution.

And that’s just a taste test of what is to come. Here are some killer tweets about this iconic scene in the show, which you simply must watch if you haven’t already.

The squid's game giant killer doll is such a meme pic.twitter.com/lr7l0HtZKI — Naxx (@Naxx2094) September 26, 2021

squid game doll dancing to luxury azealia banks pic.twitter.com/0qpXzX1l8o — pabs ✨ (@GayPinkLemonade) September 28, 2021

The doll in Squid Game making sure no one is moving a muscle: pic.twitter.com/YsR6dCqiXd — 1987 Honda Accord LX-i sedan (@Accord_Sedan) September 24, 2021

no one:

the doll in the squid game: pic.twitter.com/cKvCz9kMCu — ✿ (@sadpiscisboy) September 28, 2021

me when the doll from squid game turns aroundpic.twitter.com/KUVJWsZAJm — ⚢ (@kielesbo) September 25, 2021

the squid game contestants waiting for that doll to turn around: pic.twitter.com/rESfQYLIMR — ✨ (@magdalenepop) September 27, 2021

Naturally, by winning some of the games you’re inevitably sending other contestants to their deaths, which is the awful price to pay for ridiculous amounts of cash.

Everyone needs the money, and nobody wants to relinquish their position in the game.

Here are some more hilarious tweets that’ll make you shoot ink.

If you think about it squidgame is just total wipeout but a bit more extreme x — Aysh (@ayeshax09) September 28, 2021

Me in the Squid Games after sending a 58 year old single mother to her death by beating her in Tic Tac Toe https://t.co/XjMWhtKjDQ pic.twitter.com/xkcr4vFE4z — zak????‍???? (@KodakZak_) September 28, 2021

squid game or something pic.twitter.com/RycKMeuU2v — dr jin (@seokillua) September 28, 2021

Me at the older people when the game is tug of war pic.twitter.com/EYqa0LJFPO — El Primo de Romeo Santos ???????? (@MrIamaboss) September 28, 2021

And finally, there’s the big old ending that has everyone and their nonna talking, but I’m not going to get into that.

Just look at all of the Twitter reactions and suss out for yourself how fucked up it all is.

finished squid game pic.twitter.com/tAgFi4vIpB — gay emotional disaster (@mjkhaiIo) September 28, 2021

cried so hard after squidgame i couldnt breathe pic.twitter.com/YrpNJlLAvv — vin ???? (@vinbigballs) September 28, 2021

who’s ass am I beating for episode 6 of #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/z2ErMGWL8H — ???? (@yeetheyeast) September 28, 2021

You can catch Squid Game on Netflix right fkn now, and I thoroughly recommend you do. Just be warned though, if blood just isn’t your thing, maybe don’t go on this journey.