Buckle-up fashion fiends, the Met Gala (AKA the most glamorous party of the year) has finally released its 2022 dress code.

The Costume Institute announced the 2021 and 2022 exhibitions would be in two parts after the 2020 Met Gala was cancelled.

Last year, we had the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” with the dress code American independence. Let’s be real, it was a bit of a snoozefest compared to earlier themes like 2018’s “heavenly bodies”.

This year the theme for part two of the series is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”. That might sound boring at first BUT, the dress code this time is gilded glamour, white-tie. FYI: white tie means full evening dress and it’s as formal as a dress code can get.

According to Vogue, the 2022 Met Gala will ask its attendees to channel the grandeur of Gilded Age New York — a time period from 1870-1890 characterised by covering up issues like poverty, unemployment and corruption with glitter and money. Spicy.

Vogue described upperclass women’s gowns at the time as “often [featuring] a combination of many textiles, like satin, silk, velvet, and fringe, all adorned with over-the-top textures like lace, bows, frills, and ruffles.” Oh, and it was also the time period where women’s dresses had those huge ass booties. Big enough to hold a tea party.

People wore “rich, deep” colours and it was all about the accessories. Hats, feathers, gloves, the works. It was a time of parties and soirées not unlike what we see in Bridgerton.

Basically, the theme is 19th century material gworl.

According to Vogue, “Who gets to be American?” will be one of the key questions addressed at the Met Gala and if that’s not appropriate for 2022 then I don’t know what is.

Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Museum of Modern Art’s Costume Institute, is reportedly going to focus on inclusivity in fashion.

He told Vogue the exhibition will be presented across 13 period rooms in the museum.

“The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers,” he said.

Inclusivity, Bridgerton vibes and an acknowledgement of the working class people involved in design? Count me the fk in.

The Met Gala Ball is set for May 2, 2022.