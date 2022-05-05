Hold onto your round sunnies because next year’s Met Gala theme has leaked online and it’s pretty out of this world.

Thanks to the gossip reapers at Deuxmoi we now have a sweet little clue as to what the Met Gala theme will be in 2o23. Exciting, right? Another theme for the celebrities we know and (sometimes) love to fail at!

Under the pseudonym of “Depressed Gay Intern” and the anonymous email name Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway‘s character in The Devil Wears Prada) this spicy individual with a whole box of tea decided to spill some hot goss in a blind item to Deuxmoi.

The blind item was themed around a certain anon designer misunderstanding the theme, which doesn’t really nail it down because they all fkn did.

“I work at the HQ for one of the designers who misunderstood the MET Gala assignment and we just got scolded!!!!!” wrote the anonymous individual.

“For the first time since ’83 designers will now need their outfits pre-approved, regardless of who the clothes hanger walking the red carpet will be”

Oof we love a bit of gay intern sass.

“Side note: Next year’s theme is rumoured to be space-themed and we might have to genuinely dress Elon fucking Musk. I’m not even joking,” the blind item continued.

“I have to walk into this office every day and see a sketch of him on the pinboard.”

There are many ways to boost office morale but an image of Elon Musk is not one of them. Even if it’s just a vague sketch. Bad juju.

So either this depressed gay intern is lying through their teeth or Anna Wintour has finally cracked it in the Vogue office. I can just imagine her looking at her theme options and yelling “fuck it, let’s go to space. Let’s go all Jupiter up in this bitch.”

I for one am very excited to see all the men walking the red carpet in black tuxes. After all, space is black, right?

Only time will tell if this Deuxmoi tea is accurate or not. I for one truly hope to see the Met Gala do space.