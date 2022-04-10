Hold on to your mullets, iced coffee and totebags Euphoria stans because certified hottie Jacob Elordi has been spotted vibing around Melbourne this weekend.

In what feels like Australia’s own Deuxmoi, a few local TikTokers claimed they’ve spotted Elordi around town in the past few days.

One TikToker said she spotted our HBO babe in a cafe in Camberwell on Saturday around midday. He was apparently wearing a chic grey coat despite the fact Melbourne was 26 degrees.

“I suppose he has been in America too long,” she said.

“He ordered a juice [—] the healthy Queen [—] and was just as tall and hot in person as he is on TV.”

Another gal who worked at a pub in Richmond said she spotted him at her work later that night. She described the moment she realised the man she was serving was Mr. Elordi and it sounded like an adorable meet-cute.

“After pouring his pint of Carlton, he handed me his card to pay that had the writing ‘Jacob Elordi’,” she recalled.

“I nearly died. [I] obvs [sic] got a photo with him. Can confirm he’s as hot in real life.”

He then went walkies around Footscray on Sunday.

Jacob Elordi grew up in Melbourne and went to St Kevin’s College in Toorak, Victoria. So it wasn’t particularly surprising to see him in Melbourne.

But the idea of him walking among us mere mortals still caused quite a panic among Melbourne’s bisexual community. Especially after fellow certified hotties Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers and Saorise Ronan were spotted there earlier this year.

“Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers and Saoirse Ronan are all in Melbourne right now and people are just continuing business as usual,” said one user on Twitter.

I wondered the exact same thing.

“First Paul Mescal in Melbourne and now Jacob Elordi. Great time to be a sad TV girlie,” added another.

Now if you excuse me, I have a flight to Avalon Airport to catch.