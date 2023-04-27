Kim K Has Started Prepping For The Met Gala Despite Those Rumours About Not Being Invited

The Met Gala 2023 is just a few sleeps away, my friends. And despite the reports that Kim Kardashian and the rest of her fam were cut from this year’s guide list by Anna Wintour herself, the future lawyer is already prepping her outfit for fashion’s night of nights.

This year’s controversial theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty to honour the creative director of Chanel who passed away in 2019 from pancreatic cancer.

The 2023 Met Gala theme has officially been announced : ”Karl Lagerfeld – A line of beauty„ pic.twitter.com/DPFsi3lIcU — Met Gala 2023 (@2015smetgala) October 1, 2022

Now, Miss Kim isn’t one to half ass anything so of course, she went straight to the source to gather some inspo for her lewk. Well, as close to the source as you can get to someone who is dead.

And to prove it, she posted a bunch of behind-the-scenes pics from her trip to the late Karl Lagerfeld’s Parisian office on IG.

There, she hung out with his cat, Choupette Lagerfeld, walked around and had a look at some potential sketches.

While none of Kim’s pics give us any indication of her look, or how exactly she’ll be honouring Lagerfeld at the Met Gala, the pics certainly imply that she’s not just attending the event, but she has an in with who this year’s gala is dedicated to.

It’s all about making sure she’s still the ultimate It-girl. You know how it is.



When Is The Met Gala 2023?

The Met Gala 2023 will be held on the evening of May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The event has been held on the first Monday of May since 2005. Well, except for when it was cancelled in 2020 and held in September because of the cheeky pandemic.

READ MORE Lili Reinhart Reckons She's Been Blacklisted From The Met Gala After The Whole Kim K Debacle

What Is The Met Gala 2023 Theme?

As mentioned, the theme of the Meta Gala 2023 is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The exhibition itself will pay tribute to his extensive contribution to fashion in a series of 150 looks. However, the guests to the gala are invited to dress “to honour Karl.”

Considering the late designer worked with prominent brands including Balmain, Chanel, Chloé, Fendi and Patou to name a few, there’s plenty of inspo to guide the guests.

It’s not the first time that the event has paid homage to prominent designers either. Previously, Alexander McQueen was honoured in 2021 and Rei Kawakubo in 2017.

Why Is It So Controversial?

Yes, Karl Lagerfeld was a creative visionary but he was also a fatphobic, racist, homophobic bigot.

Over the years, he’s been no stranger to a steaming dose of controversy and people are pissed that a man who has been outspokenly shit to many people and entire groups is being honoured in such a large-scale way.

Don’t believe me? You can read about the nitty-gritty of his controversies HERE.