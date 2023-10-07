Sneaky Pap Pics Have Revealed The OG Mean Girls Are Reuniting & It Honestly Looks So Fetch

People, it’s finally happening. An OG cast mean girls reunion is finally occurring for a mystery project and we’re champing at the bit to figure out what it’s all about.

The terrible trio (we mean their characters, not their IRL personalities) of Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert were spotted in Los Angeles on Friday (US time).

Linday was papped holding a sign that read “Plastics Club Member, Est 2004”, via Just Jared which captured some fab piccies.

“On Wednesdays we wear pink,” it continued.

Gimme, I’d like one too, please.

One theory as to why this mean girls reunion is happening has to do with the Super Bowl, with some folks believing that only a Super Bowl ad could have a big enough production budget to book not one but three celeb talents like that.

The only chink in the armour of this theory is that the game isn’t until February 2024, so there’d be a lotttt of time between the filming and airing dates.

Another school of thought reckons it could be another project with Pepsi, a company that Lindsay has worked with in the past.

The previous ad was Christmas-themed and also featured a cheeky reference to Mean Girls via the “Jingle Bell Rock” Santa outfit she was seen wearing for a split-second.

It’s also just heartwarming to know that all three original stars are still mates.

*Ahem* Sex and the City cast. Lookin’ at you.

According to Vanity Fair, there was even talk in February this year of the OG foursome, Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, and even Rachel McAdam having a mean girls reunion for the movie musical adaptation.

Sadly, we’ll never get to see that version materialise after a “disrespectful” salary offer caused negotiations to grind to a halt.

However, that movie is set to hit theatres in January 2024 so it’s definitely not all bad news.