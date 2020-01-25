After adapting her beloved film Mean Girls into a stage musical, Tina Fey has now announced plans to turn that backinto a movie. Get ready to have an awesome time, listen to awesome music and then just sit around and soak up the awesomeness.

The producers of the show confirmed the exciting news yesterday, and Tina Fey said in a statement:

“I’m very excited to bring ‘Mean Girls’ back to the big screen. It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

Elizabeth Raposo, the head of production at Paramount, said:

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team.”

While it’s obviously early days yet, the burning question is which original cast members might return for cameo appearances or even in more substantial roles.

READ MORE Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Will Return To Host The Golden Globes In 2021

Since her days as a plastic, Amanda Seyfried has starred in a number of movie musicals like Les Miserables and the Mamma Mia films, so she’s an obvious one.

Lindsay Lohan is probably already scheming ways to get involved, so we can likely expect to see some kind of wild Instagram post about all this in the next little while.