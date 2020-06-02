As MasterChef nears its end for 2020, tensions are said to be rising on set and your final few faves aren’t getting along as well as you’d think, according to a new report.

An insider told Woman’s Day that the remaining contestants are taking their second shot at winning very seriously, so much so that there’s an unprecedented amount of “friction” on set as a result of their competitiveness and determination to win.

“None of them imagined they’d be back, so this coveted opportunity has brought with it a lot of friction and angst on the set that nobody predicted,” the MasterChef insider claimed.

“It’s not all been hugs and kisses – when the cameras stopped rolling some contestants were quick to rush back to their apartments and practice their challenges rather than socialise.”

It comes after fans noticed a subtle but, well, bitchy on-screen interaction between Laura Sharrad and Sarah Tiong during a recent ‘Black Box’ pressure test.

