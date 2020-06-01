Thanks for signing up!

Tonight’s episode of MasterChef saw contestants battle it out in a truly zesty challenge. But for the love of God, can we cool it with the citrus puns already? Fans on Twitter were quick to vent their frustrations at the pun-filled episode.

Contestants had to battle it out in a two-part citrus-inspired challenge, requiring them to cook both a sweet and savoury dish using their fruit of choice. Naturally, all the dishes looked bloody delicious, but fans weren’t too keen to sink their teeth into the puns.

Don’t worry everyone, any unused citrus fruits from tonight’s episode will be donated to the people of Shelbyville who know what to do with 'em! #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/eXXUI8QCEL — Channel 10 (@Channel10AU) June 1, 2020

Now, I love a good pun as much as the next guy. But as luck would have it, the internet is really over the citrus puns.

Sweet baby Jesus these terrible citrus puns have got to stop… ????‍♀️ #MasterChefAU — swalji (@swalji1) June 1, 2020

You could say the excess of puns left a bit of a ~sour~ taste in peoples’ mouths.

No? I’ll see myself out…

Please for the love of god stop these puns #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/kWZ3ywhLg4 — Jackson (@JacksonBreer) June 1, 2020

Some fans, however, actually added to the conversation with their own zesty suggestions after Andy ran out of his own puns.

#MasterchefAU You deserve the limelight, you're the zest, orange you glad to see us…there you go @andyallencooks some citrus puns for you ???? — Teresa Lane (@misslane77) June 1, 2020

Although Andy was fresh out of ideas, the internet was quick to share the juiciest puns they could come up with.

Andy says he can’t think of a pun. May I offer: ‘better get cracking or you could find yourself in eLEMONation!’ #MasterChefAU — Lan (@thatslantastic) June 1, 2020

If the MasterChef producers are looking for a new pun-finding intern, they’re ripe for the picking on Twitter today.

Orange you glad I didn’t make a citrus pun? #MasterChefAU ???????? — Kaylee Tennison (@kayleetenn) June 1, 2020

Watching #MasterChefAU and Andy admits he couldn’t think of a citrus pun. I guess the writing was “sub lime”. — Margaret Rafferty (@MargRaff) June 1, 2020

It’s a good thing Andy is decent at critiquing food because he’s got some serious competition in the pun department.

Hey @andyallencooks, you were looking for a citrus pun. What about “it’s a race against lime”?! ????#MasterChefAU @masterchefau — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) June 1, 2020