Tonight’s episode of MasterChef saw contestants face off in a two-part challenge featuring a citrus fruit of their choosing. It was a truly zesty episode, featuring what we’re now calling “BPE” or Big Poh Energy.

But despite our sweet angel Poh not actually competing in the challenge, her energy was prominent throughout.

Callum was serving some serious BPE (Big Poh Energy) in the second round of the zesty immunity challenge. While pressure-cooking his duck legs with mandarin for the savoury portion of the challenge, he really didn’t leave himself a lot of wiggle room.

Callum with the BPE tonight. That’s Big Poh Energy #MasterChefAU — Jesse (@thebrunswickian) June 1, 2020

To be more specific, he left himself *checks notes* negative three minutes. Yes. -3. This man left himself precisely negative three minutes to finish his dish. It is becoming increasingly apparent that maths is not a strong suit for any of the MasterChef contestants.

-3 minutes to finish the dish nothing wrong with that #MasterChefAU — onepointfivestayalive (@ponding001) June 1, 2020

More Callum Maths: Okay, so I have negative 3 minutes to finish my cook, no worries! He’s DEFINITELY been spending too much time with Poh #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/b68uXMxplb — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) June 1, 2020

I will never understand why these contestants insist on cooking thing they simply do not have time to make, but at least this dish will get the Poh stamp of approval.

Poh approves of Callum's cooking style#MasterChefAU — Linda (@LindaFothergill) June 1, 2020

Not satisfied with staring at her own pressure cooker willing it to cook faster, Poh is now staring at Callum’s pressure cooker #MasterChefAU — Lan (@thatslantastic) June 1, 2020

Everyone standing around asking Callum about his pressure cooker is infinitely the most annoying part of this episode so far #MasterChefAU — Maya (@tweetmayatweet) June 1, 2020

Honestly, when will these contestants learn that the pressure cooker needs a minute to de-pressurize? Please, I’m begging you. Stop doing this. My poor heart can’t handle the suspense anymore.

Callum can just walk very, very slowly to the front with his pressure cooker. #MasterChefAU — Robin Illingworth (@bobillingworth) June 1, 2020

But in true Poh fashion, he managed to pull it off. Are we surprised? Look, not particularly.

Callum pulling a Poh #MasterChefAU — ViVi B (@ViVi_RFObsessed) June 1, 2020

He won! He bloody won, and you cannot convince me that this wasn’t the Poh energy he was channelling tonight.