While most of the on-air MasterChef drama this week focused largely on Laura‘s rather terse treatment of the clearly distraught Sarah Tiong during Tuesday night’s elimination challenge, the spiciest moment of all, one involving a Sarah of a different kind, may have slipped completely under the radar.

Following the completion of this week’s Pressure Test, Laura spent a decent amount of time visiting other stations. In an immediate sense, viewers were put off by Laura’s attitude and actions show towards Sarah Tiong, who was clearly uncomfortable with Laura’s attempts to comfort her, to which Laura responded with a very sharp “I’m just gonna hug everyone else.”

Prior to that, however, Laura visited Sarah Clare’s station, demanding to know what elements of the challenge dish she missed.

Sarah Clare mentioned she did not get the dish’s chocolate soil done, to which Laura responded with a similarly sharp “that’s alright” before exiting the area with some haste.

You can peep the moment in question via GIF form below.

Thanks to a tip off from an eagle-eyed viewer, it appears that moment may have been a lot spicier than first glance suggests.

After Laura departs, the camera captures a clearly agitated Sarah mouthing what appears to be a very sly “bitch.”

It’s not that subtle either. It’s clear as day, right in full view of the camera. Check it out below.

Now, whether that was in direct reference to Laura or a little more self-referential regarding the cook that ultimately sent Sarah packing from the competition remains to be seen.

But given the highly charged and emotional cook, and Laura’s over-enthusiasm following its conclusion, I’m leaning towards the idea that the heat was still on well and truly after time had run out.

I tell you what, this season of MasterChef truly is a gift that keeps on giving.