There it is, folks. MasterChef: Back To Win is all done and dusted, and it’s Emelia Jackson who has emerged victorious, the most Back To Win chef of them all.

In a gruelling, four-hour service challenge, Emelia overcame best friend Laura Sharrad in one of the closest finales in recent memory to claim the title of MasterChef for 2020.

The final cook was not without drama: Laura’s entire run through the episode was hampered by a severely burned left hand after she accidentally gripped the scalding hot handle of a saucepan, leaving her virtually one-armed for the bulk of proceedings.

Ultimately, though, it was a dicky freezer door – of all things – that proved the decisive factor. Laura’s dessert suffered after her freezer was left slightly ajar, with an artichoke gelato suffering dearly as a result.

Millsy’s three course offering of scallops, beef short rib, and pistachio financier was enough to win the day. And honestly, so it bloody should’ve. I mean, cop this lot would you?

Yum.

Bloody.

YUM.

And that’s all she wrote, folks. Emelia Jackson is your MasterChef champion. The right outcome, ultimately. The best chef in the entire season, and quite comfortably at that.

Until next year, mates!