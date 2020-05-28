Thanks for signing up!

We got a MasterChef spoiler, hot out of the oven: A bunch of contestants have shared finale spoilers on Instagram and someone pls take their phones from them and stick ’em in the grill.

After filming wrapped in Melbourne, Emelia Jackson posted a snap of her and her partner with the caption:

“5 long months apart”

Clever MasterChef fans reckon this proves she’s in the finale as she’s only just returned home from filming.

Laura shared a similar pic on her Insta, proving that she, too, is likely in the finale.

“Back with my bebe,” Laura wrote after flying back to Adelaide to husband, Max Sharrad.

Reynold also shared a series of pics on Sunday and Monday that showed him hanging out with friends in Sydney.

Emelia is being touted as a surefire winner, via betting sites. Her odds have been slashed so significantly in recent days that her victory is almost guaranteed. Sportsbet has her at odds of $1.15 and TAB is offering $1.02.

Poh Ling Yeow is also tipped to make the finals alongside Emelia, Laura and Reynold.

