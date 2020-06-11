Did MasterChef contestant Sarah Tiong flip the bird at her fellow contestants as she left the MasterChef kitchen? She basically says no comment, which we all know means yes. Absolutely yes.

In the episode, as she walked out of the kitchen, she turned around and pointed her fingers at the other contestants.

Appearing on The Project on Wednesday, the lawyer was asked about the incident, which took place following her elimination.

During last night’s ep of The Project, Peter Helliar asked “Did you flip the bird on the way out?”

“My lawyer training tells me to plead the fifth. I can neither confirm nor deny,” Sarah joked.

But fellow panelist Carrie Bickmore said she was almost certain Sarah had been pointing her index fingers.

“I wouldn’t want people to think you flipped the bird when you didn’t,” the TV presenter explained, prompting Sarah to add, “Absolutely not.”

Curious… very curious.