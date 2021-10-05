The Masked Singer Australia has just revealed the winner of this season, and the face behind Vampire’s mask is… Anastacia!! As in pop royalty and the international singer of I’m Outta Love Anastacia!! Huge!!
Of course an international singer won this show. A worthy victor.
Vampire is…. ANASTACIA! #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/FdcxiJAN1A
Here are the clues for the pop queen so far:
- As a vampire,
- When asked if she came from an entertainment family, Vampire said: “
Second round:
- But that does not make me a hero.
- My life is like a waking dream.
- When put through the ‘mind reader’, Vampire was shown to be thinking of Freddie Mercury and said: “
Third round:
- I am Vampire. Tremble before me.
- Am I a creature of Transylvania? Close.
- But I have walked most of the Earth. Like a grand duchess, I rule all before me.
- Vampires have no age. We are timeless.
- A lifetime is but a day. I shall never be a crone. The night-time belongs to vampires. It is when we work and play.
- It is what I wanted long before you ever heard my name.
- I am vampire, and I shall rule tonight.
Fourth round:
- I was scarred by my childhood.
- I thought I wouldn’t make the cut.
Fifth round:
- We can appear as old…
Sixth round:
- Even for a vampire, life has disappointment. The undead have troubles, are sick and tired,
but we stand tall and carry on.
- Vampires speak many tongues. But can be unheard by those closest to us. This is my choice.
- I am the undead, but I live life every day. I have learnt to wait, for patience is a virtue. I followed my own Golden Brick Road. But not just gold. Silver. Platinum.
- When troubles weigh heavy on your heart, see the world through rose-tinted glasses.
- For two lies and a truth, Vampire said: “
Seventh round:
- Vampire is like me in so many ways.
Final Clue:
You can catch up on The Masked Singer Australia at 10Play.
