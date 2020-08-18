Thanks for signing up!

We’re up to episode four of The Masked Singer, which means we can strike three celebs’ names from our list of guesses for the remaining masks.

Everyone’s convinced that Furby-looking Kitten is Aussie comedian Julia Morris, who has proven herself in the past to have a decent set of lungs.

And this time around, us viewers had a judge on our side. Jackie O, who’s been told off by producers for her correct guesses in the past, also reckons Kitten is Morris.

Let’s examine the evidence.

Kitten sounds so much like Julia Morris and so many clues match her. Surely it has to be her #MaskedSingerAU — Leenystar (@leenystar) August 18, 2020

Alrighty… kitten is a toughie but reckon it’s Julia Morris – Vegas (married her partner in Vegas)

– Water was part of my life (hosted a show called Liquid water)#MaskedSingerAU — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) August 18, 2020

Ok sorry for accusing you @tanhennessy it is DEFINITELY Julia Morris. #maskedsingerau — nic kelly (@nicwkelly) August 18, 2020

Gotta be Julia Morris for kitten. Apart from the fact it just sounds like her, she got married in Vegas #MaskedSingerAU — bec (@ceeeeeeb) August 18, 2020

#MaskedSingerAU Julia Morris is definitely Kitten. The pink ribbons match up with this clue. pic.twitter.com/dfeW5dnRAY — Adam Rida (@AdamRida) August 18, 2020

Julia morris. Married in vegas. Crustaceans = Gemma crab in house husband's. #MaskedSingerAU — The Mighty Bluzah (@Bluzah) August 18, 2020

Omg her actions currently are very Julia Morris. I back it #MaskedSingerAu https://t.co/09DGyIYkhf — Gabs???? (@Gxbriellemxry) August 18, 2020

As if that isn’t Julia Morris’ wacky sense of humour #MaskedSingerAU — Frankie Floofington (@FrankieTigrmute) August 18, 2020

Me googling ‘Julia Morris back brace’ convinced that she sent Urzila staged videos of herself in a back brace as a cover story for going on the masked singer like: #MaskedSIngerAU pic.twitter.com/pGQIaudoAZ — Milhouse Thrilhouse (@Minquist01) August 18, 2020

Although Jackie O wasn’t necessarily on her A-Game tonight, either. When she mulled the idea of Jessica Mauboy being Cactus, the stans (myself included) were absolutely livid.

She better not be right.

guessing Jessica Mauboy as Cactus is just disrespectful Jackie ???? #MaskedSingerAU — scarlett ❥ (@scarledoublet) August 18, 2020

dude that’s not jessica mauboy that’s an insult tbh jessica is amazing at singing #MaskedSingerAU — jasmine (@socialistswift) August 18, 2020

Wow you just insulted Jessica Mauboy #MaskedSingerAU — ???????????? (@xobabydoll9) August 18, 2020

And for those of us addicted to Twitter, an cursed algorithmic guess to end your evening.

Are these trends related because that would be a shocking reveal! #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/0epxrRZpXx — Paul Dameron (@paulformer) August 18, 2020

A Vegas wedding sounds kind of appealing now, actually.