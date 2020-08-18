Thanks for signing up!

Last night it was revealed that pop queen and literal icon Christine Anu was Goldfish on The Masked Singer.

Tonight, in her follow-up interview on The Project, things didn’t really go as planned and kind of got cut short, all thanks to the word “fucking” slipping into the conversation.

When host Carrie Bickmore told Anu she should re-release her 1995 hit (and certified banger) “My Island Home” for the sake of new fans who might’ve just discovered her on the show, Anu gave one of the most natural responses on Aussie TV in a long time.

“You need to re-release it, for the new Masked Singer fans, that’s what needs to happen, I reckon,” Bickmore said.

To this, Anu replied: “You say re-release… I’ve done a fucking million versions-”

When Christine Anu drops an F bomb on @theprojecttv pic.twitter.com/kuVaGKkfmd — cameron adams (@cameron_adams) August 18, 2020

That’s when she knew, she “fucked” up.

But it was smiles all around for what was a genuinely funny slip-up that doesn’t really do any harm at all.

That’s when the interview was immediately wound up, while everyone was laughing too much to say anything else. A high note to end the show on, tbh.

Everyone on Twitter agrees: foul-mouthed Christine Anu absolutely rocks, and may possibly be the best thing to come out of Masked Siger (despite not actually happening on the show) so far.

Give Anu her own segment, dammit.

2020 has been redeemed by a Christine Anu doing a swear on The Project — coe jordy (@jocelynseip) August 18, 2020

OMG! Christine Anu dropping the F-bomb on @theprojecttv just now has made my day! LOL! #fark — Amanda Harrison (@amandaharra) August 18, 2020

Christine Anu swearing on The Project is my favourite #MaskedSingerAU moment. It was all worth it. — Djovan Caro (@djovanini) August 18, 2020

Christine Anu dropping an F-Bomb on #TheProjectTV is honestly the best thing to happen in 2020. #MaskedSingerAU — Jen (@jenbrec) August 18, 2020

Christine Anu swearing on #TheProjectTV is everything everyone needed to hear. Especially in Melbourne @theprojecttv — Jarrod Sandell-Hay (@jarrodswords) August 18, 2020

I had doubts @theprojecttv was live, Christine Anu just erased them ???? — Daniel Bernsons (@DanielBernsons) August 18, 2020

No better way to end #TheProjectTV than a casual F bomb drop by #ChristineAnu #MaskedSingerAU — Corey (@coreyramsay03) August 18, 2020

Even Masked Singer judge Dave Hughes heard the slip-up, and is 100% on team Christine.

Legend Christine Anu just dropped the f bomb on @theprojecttv. That’s how annoyed she is about having to leave @maskedsinger_au! It’s on again right now! (7.30pm). #MaskedSingerAU — Dave Hughes (@DHughesy) August 18, 2020

And finally, a comment from the queen herself:

Oh my fkn god what just happened ???? @theprojecttv sorry I promise I won’t do it again @BickmoreCarrie @pjhelliar @FitzySA — Christine Anu (@anuchristine) August 18, 2020

For what it’s worth, The Project hosts backed her all the way.

Gotta love live tv Christine!!! I have said far worse ???? ????‍♀️????so do not stress! https://t.co/7ICRBYWqLd — Carrie Bickmore (@BickmoreCarrie) August 18, 2020

It was so effing good!! https://t.co/gbpwOHEy0N — Ryan Fitzgerald (@FitzySA) August 18, 2020

Whomst among us has never punctuated our everyday speech with a casual f-bomb? Christine Anu… one of us.