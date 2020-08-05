It’s always embarrassing when you quietly fuck up at work and try and act as nothing happened, all in the hopes that nobody noticed how much you just screwed the pooch. Well, take that hot prickly feeling on the back of your neck and the sensation that your heart has fallen out of your ass and times it by a hundred, because I bet that’s how Channel Nine reporter Lana Murphy must have felt when her sweary news blooper made yesterday’s 4pm bulletin.

Look, it’s entirely normal for a reporter to mess up a pre-recorded piece to camera. They’re hard! You’re staring down a lens, trying to remember all the shit you have to say, while speaking clearly, standing with good posture, and, if you’re outside, battling the elements – and anyone who’s passing by.

That’s exactly what happened to Lana yesterday while she was filming a package on the stage 4 lockdowns in Melbourne. When she fumbled her lines, she swore at herself. What wasn’t meant to happen, was for that take to get aired on TV during the arvo bulletin.

But it did.

It was glorious.

And it’s given a whole wave of Aussies a perfect moment of 2020, encapsulated in a news blooper that was meant to stay on the cutting room floor.

Thankfully Lana hasn’t been fired or anything for this glorious slip-up (I mean, what can you do? Humans make mistakes) and she tweeted last night that she’ll be back on air this afternoon, highly likely thinking about every single word that comes out of her mouth every second she’s in front of a camera.

Thanks for the love friends & apologies to those who got more than they bargained for on @9NewsMelb. Unfortunately the wrong version (clearly) of a pre-record made it to air but thankfully I have a great boss and I’ll be back on your screens tomorrow. 2020 though am I right? ????????‍♀️ — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) August 4, 2020

If anything, the wrong footage being packaged up has pretty much summed up how everyone in Melbourne is feeling about the new way of life for the next six weeks and honestly, I want more of this human aspect in reporting. Fuck it, who cares (apart from the tv ratings board, maybe.)

The classic news blooper? Never not funny.