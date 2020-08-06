Introducing Cactus, one of the 12 new mystery stars joining The Masked Singer Australia season 2. I have no idea what to expect from Cactus, but if their looks and clues are anything to go by, I think we’ve got a tough competitor on our hands. Let’s dig in.

All The Clues We Have So Far

Ahead of the official clue, Cactus teased: “When they hear my voice, they’ll be yelling, ‘You grow girl’.”

Clue #1: “Don’t let my looks fool you… I’m dangerous but I would rather keep that private.”

Hwat?

As an aside, I’m very keen to see if this is the full Cactus costume or if there’s more. Like, does the pot go around the knees or waist or are the feet tucked in there?

Moving on, I feel like that teaser is bursting with confidence, so perhaps Cactus is a singer by trade. But does the cactus costume represent anything? And what could that clue possibly mean? Does Cactus like to go bungee jumping without telling anyone? HMM.

The People Most Likely To Be Cactus

If we are going down the lane of Cactus being a professional performer, Lucy Durack is a pretty solid guess, I reckon. She played Glinda in the Australian production of Wicked. That could explain the green, maybe. She was also cast as Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical. Again with the colour green.

If Durack is under the green getup, she’ll probably win the whole damn thing.

As for the actual clue, I still can’t figure it out. But others reckon it means Ruby Rose is underneath the costume. I mean, she’s badass so that ticks the clue box. And her surname, Rose, might be the slightest of connections to the cacti flowers on Cactus’ head. Rose is based in Los Angeles though, so I don’t know if this works… given the state of the world right now.

Cactus aside, season 2 of The Masked Singer Australia will welcome Urzila Carlson to the guessing panel. The comedian will replace Lindsay Lohan, while Jackie O, Dave Hughes, and Dannii Minogue will return for the season.

The Masked Singer Australia premieres August 10 on Channel 10.