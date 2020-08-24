Thanks for signing up!

Masked Singer is on, COVID-19 scare be damned. That means it’s time for another round of guessing which washed-up celeb is behind what creepy mask.

This week, the red Wiggle himself Simon Pryce is on everyone’s lips after Puppet‘s clues and killer performance.

If you don’t remember Simon, he’s from the so-called second-gen of The Wiggles who replaced the OGs we all grew up with. So like, if ya don’t have kids, nobody’s gonna blame you if you didn’t guess this one.

Anyway, that didn’t stop a bunch of from adults from being adamant that it’s him.

All I’m going to say is that if Puppet is Simon Wiggle, WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT TO THE CHILDREN? #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/cvrcd6peR6 — Michelle ???????? (@MichelleMackey1) August 24, 2020

NO dannii it is NOT Red Symons it is RED SIMON (Wiggle) #MaskedSingerAU — Alanah Parkin ????️‍???? (@AlanahParkin) August 24, 2020

Puppet is Simon the Red Wiggle and I will not be convinced otherwise #MaskedSingerAU — Georgia (@isthisgeorgia) August 24, 2020

Okay I’m convinced it’s the red Wiggle Simon, it sounds like him #MaskedSingerAU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) August 24, 2020

It’s far more than just a hunch, too. Let’s examine the evidence, shall we?

Puppet – early morning starts, also a bass player, and he performed in lederhosen in the Wiggles Simon Pryce #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/7yQgjXujDA — Dany (@devoteevee) August 24, 2020

Simon Wiggle is Puppet. The clues about fitness, the power of four and “waking up”…plus that voice. Any parent knows it. Is haunted by it. #MaskedSingerAU — siobhan duck (@siobhanduck) August 24, 2020

And those Lederhosen which were supposed to be a curveball were in fact a dead giveaway to any seasoned Wiggles stan.

#MaskedSingerAU the lederhosen just gave away the puppet to anyone that has kids and hadn't figured out it was the red wiggle already. — sterrrage (@sterrrage) August 24, 2020

Omg he wears that in a wiggles video! It has to be @Simon_Wiggle #MaskedSingerAU — Leenystar (@leenystar) August 24, 2020

The people have spoken. Puppet is Simon Pryce Simon Wiggle. I don’t make the rules.

I don’t know if Puppet is Simon Wiggle, but I do like how, when you join the Wiggles, your surname becomes “Wiggle”#MaskedSingerAU — Michelle ???????? (@MichelleMackey1) August 24, 2020

“Please, Mr. Wiggle is my father. Call me Simon.”