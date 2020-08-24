Masked Singer is on, COVID-19 scare be damned. That means it’s time for another round of guessing which washed-up celeb is behind what creepy mask.

This week, the red Wiggle himself Simon Pryce is on everyone’s lips after Puppet‘s clues and killer performance.

If you don’t remember Simon, he’s from the so-called second-gen  of The Wiggles who replaced the OGs we all grew up with. So like, if ya don’t have kids, nobody’s gonna blame you if you didn’t guess this one.

Anyway, that didn’t stop a bunch of from adults from being adamant that it’s him.

It’s far more than just a hunch, too. Let’s examine the evidence, shall we?

And those Lederhosen which were supposed to be a curveball were in fact a dead giveaway to any seasoned Wiggles stan.

The people have spoken. Puppet is Simon Pryce Simon Wiggle. I don’t make the rules.

“Please, Mr. Wiggle is my father. Call me Simon.”

READ MORE
Masked Singer's Dragonfly Was Revealed & Yep, It's Exactly Who You Thought
Image: Getty Images / Cindy Ord