The Dragonfly has been revealed on The Masked Singer tonight to be none other than our queen Sophie Monk.

We all knew it was going to be her, heck, even Jackie O called her to try to find out. But she somehow managed to keep tight-lipped about it right up until the final reveal.

She performed Kesha’s hit song Tik Tok (you know, before it was a hit app) tonight and unfortunately lost out to the Puppet when it came down to the final reveal.

For all of you playing along at home, the clues that gave it all away are below:

Clue #1: “I may be classically trained, but I’m famous for some other moves.”

Clue #2: “I’m always on the move, stopping briefly, then moving on again.”

Clue #3: “Quintuple threat, but Dragonflies aren’t a threat to anyone I just want to make the world a better place.”

Clue #4: “I’ve had my share of tumbles in life and they can be embarrassing low blows.”

Clue #5: “I don’t know if dragonflies ever grow up.”

Clue #6: It can be hard to make your voice heard over the crowd but I always find a way.”

Clue #7: “I live my life openly, but I can’t be responsible for what other people say.”

Clue #8: “This dragonfly loves the country but the blues are never far away.”

Clue #9: “Am I an Aussie hillbilly, I’m always trying to pluck the right note.”

Clue #10: “Dragonflies are on almost every continent and I spent my time in the toughest jungle. Escaping from the horror was a relief.”

Clue #11: “I don’t put up barricades and I don’t like to be judgemental but sometimes I can’t help it.”

Clue #12: “Sometimes I still feel like the ugly duckling.”

Clue #13: “I don’t like to cover up.”

Clue #14: “The idea of snow all around scares me.”

Clue #15: “I was the ugly duckling as a child and pretended to be the world’s most beautiful woman.”

Clue #16: “Now I’ve done my time being told what to do and I’ve learned my trade well.”

Now all we need is a new Sophie Monk album to get us through the rest of 2020. Soph, you know what to do.