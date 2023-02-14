Whoopsie: Ex-MAFS Star Martha Kalifatidis May Have Accidentally Revealed Her Baby’s Name On IG

Married At First Sight (MAFS) alum Martha Kalifatidis may have just accidentally shared her baby name for her unborn son on Instagram and colour me surprised by this behaviour.

The heavily pregnant reality TV star is expecting her first child (a boy) with fiancé Michael Brunelli, and announced the gender last week on her Instagram.

Kalifatidis shared pics from her baby shower at the weekend, including images of her guest book which showed well wishes from her family and friends.

Among the messages was a note from her mum, Mary, writing “Dearest Guiseppe, you are my first grandchild.” She then doubled down and signed the message off with yet another name drop, “Love you Guiseppe, can’t wait to meet you.”

This comes after Martha shared via IG story that her son will have an Italian name in honour of where he was conceived and thank God my parents didn’t do that with my conception location (Surfers Paradise).

Giuseppe is the Italian equivalent of the English name Joseph, and I didn’t have Martha calling her baby Joe on my 2023 bingo card.

Everyone’s fave influencer gossip account @influencer.upadates.au was quick to point out that this may just be a sweet nickname Mary has given the baby, with Mary referring to the baby as Giuseppe in an interview with Chrissie Swan on The Chrissie Swan Show, so maybe it is just a ’lil nickname until we meet the wee bab.

There was also a name drop to an *Odi* in the guest book, so who TF knows what the actual name will be.

The post has since been deleted by Martha, but at 37 weeks pregnant, it can’t be long until we get the confirmed baby name tea.