MAFS‘ Martha Kalifatidis has revealed a couple of name options she and her hubby Michael Brunelli are considering for their little bub and they’re all Italian in nature. I for one welcome my future emperor with open arms and pinched fingers.

She told Fitzy & Wippa on their radio show that she found out she was pregnant while holidaying in Rome, which lead the boys to suggest some Italiano names.

Maximus and Julius were brought up as options, which Martha said were “quite chic”. She also said she really loves the name Francesca.

As an Italiano myself I quite love the idea of Maximus Kalifatidis-Brunelli gracing Australia with his presence soon. Francesca Kalifatidis-Brunelli is also a GORGEOUS name. I just hope the pair commit to this Italian theme. My heart will shatter if it’s all just a joke.

Martha also revealed that she doesn’t yet know the sex of the little bub.

“We do have the envelope with the gender in it. We just haven’t opened it yet,” she said.

In August, the couple revealed they had to cut their trip to Europe short after Kalifatidis was diagnosed with a rare condition called hyperemesis gravidarum. She was noticeably absent from social media, with Brunelli telling his Instagram followers she was “going to be OK” and would “be back online soon enough”.

Kalifatidis returned to social media announcing she was pregnant on Monday, saying she had to take some time off before making the announcement.

“It hasn’t been this exciting, wonderful time for us,” she said.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining — we are so excited and we are so happy. It was a complete surprise but at five weeks I was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is basically severe, chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief.

“It’s twenty-four seven. I literally didn’t get out of bed for two months I was so sick. I could not eat or drink anything and there were some days I didn’t even get out of bed to pee.”

“Obviously we wanted to share this with you guys but it’s hard — it’s one of those things,” Kalifatidis said.

“It was also too early to share it so we kind of just had to disappear offline and give a lot of excuses,” Brunelli added.

Keen to see what the couple eventually name their bub. Hopefully it isn’t something weird like Cardamom.