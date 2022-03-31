MAFS 2019 star Martha Kalifatidis has reportedly lost a brand partnership after she was caught saying the N-word in a deleted Instagram video.

Kalifatidis filmed herself singing Nicki Minaj’s “Only” in a video posted to her Instagram Story on March 25th according to So Dramatic!

She sang the N-word because it was in the song’s lyrics. But a racial slur in a song does not give you the excuse to say it. If you aren’t Black, you just don’t say the N-word. Ever.

The MAFS star reportedly deleted the video when fans called her out for saying the racial slur. Fans then continued to hold her accountable in the comments of her Instagram posts.

Kalifatidis was driving when she recorded the clip. So Dramatic! saved the video here.

One user reportedly contacted beauty company GHD about the video. Kalifatidis has a partnership with them.

A spokesperson for the company allegedly said them in an Instagram DM they had revoked their partnership with Martha Kalifatidis because of the video.

“We do not condone offensive or hurtful language,” they said.

PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to Martha Kalifatidis to comment on this story. She did not reply at the time of publishing.

Kalifitidis and her MAFS partner Michael Brunnelli announced they were formally engaged in December.