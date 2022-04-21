Ex MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis has come under fire over a resurfaced Instagram Story in which she suggested vitamins stopped her from “[checking herself] into a psych ward”.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Martha’s followers have slammed the IG Story as “disturbing” and “unethical”.

In the IG Story in question, which is believed to have been posted in early March, Martha spruiked JS Health vitamins’ Stress + Anxiety tablets.

“Last week I was ready to check myself into a psych ward,” she wrote. “Doing better thanks to the Stress + Anxiety [vitamins].”

Kalifatidis has been called out for circulating the implication that these vitamins can be used as a substitute for mental health support.

Have a peek at the controversial post here.

READ MORE Martha Kalifatidis Has Issued An IG Apology After Being Roasted For Singing A Racial Slur

Registered psychologist and the owner of Toward Wellbeing, Rachel Tomlinson discussed the problematic post with So Dramatic!.

“This is the trouble with sweeping statements about ‘cures’, they aren’t targeted or personalised which is very concerning when a large group receive this generalised or incorrect information and potentially try it, or forego evidence-based and research-based treatment discussed with a treating professional,” she said.

“It’s not that there is anything wrong with people making their own individual choices about treatments for mental health, but the issue is when this information is being recommended by someone who isn’t a relevant and appropriately qualified health professional.”

It comes after Kalifatidis copped backlash over resurfaced IG Stories in which she used racial slurs.

One user reportedly contacted beauty company GHD about the video. Kalifatidis has a partnership with them.

A spokesperson for the company allegedly said them in an Instagram DM they had revoked their partnership with Martha Kalifatidis because of the video.

“We do not condone offensive or hurtful language,” they said.