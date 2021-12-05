Celebrity couple Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis are going from Married At First Sight (MAFS) to Married At Three Years.

The pair, who met on the hit reality TV show in 2019, revealed they’re engaged in a short but sweet Insta post. The post featured the pair lounging in bed with Martha’s wedding ring glimmering in the bottom of the frame.

“Mrs B”, she wrote in the IG caption, suggesting she plans to take Michael’s last name once married. To make it even cuter, it was a paired post with her and her new fiancé.

Honestly, I love this for them. After so many couples break up on reality TV mere moments after their romantic debut on-screen, it’s refreshing to see a couple actually thriving together post-show.

The newly-engaged MAFS couple’s famous friends flocked to the comments to celebrate the Good News.

“Congrats angels,” said Chantelle Otten with a pair of love heart and heart-eye emojis.

“Congrats lovers,” replied Chrissie Swan.

Aussie hijabi fashionista Nawal Sari added, “Omg.. congratulations!!!!!”

It appears Martha’s engagement ring was made by Armans Jewellery. In the comments, the official Instagram account for the company wrote, “FINALLY!!!!! Congratulations guys !!! The ring is just out of this WORLD.”

Back in June, the pair appeared to get horny on main in a wild Insta vacation video in a hotel in Port Douglas. Looking back, maybe that was a premature honeymoon? Who’s to say but them.

Sparks first flew when the pair first met in 2018 during their TV wedding day. At the time, Michael described his now bride-to-be as “beautiful” and “absolutely amazing”.

“She’s got this huge smile and it just drew me in. I think I’ve struck gold.”

The pair then proved they were still going strong at the MAFS Grand Reunion this year.

“She brings something out in me and I can calm her down,” he said.

“I’m an introvert, I don’t say a lot. Two years ago I probably didn’t have the confidence – Martha’s been able to pull that out of me and make me feel comfortable to speak my truth, and I feel like for me that is huge personal growth.”

In that same MAFS special, Martha said that she knew she and Michael would be together “no matter what”.

“Obviously we got to find each other but the amount of growth in the past two years, it wouldn’t have happened if I didn’t take the plunge and take the risk. It paid off and I’m so grateful.”

Someone pop some fresh champagne because some congrats are in order.