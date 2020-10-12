Yesterday, the first cast photo for Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2021 was unveiled and let me tell ya, it’s a bloody good line-up.

You’ve got ethereal sibling duo The Veronicas, radio king Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, celeb personal trainer Michelle Bridges, and a bunch of other Aussie celeb royalty.

Among the list of singers, designers, and reality stars competing in Celebrity Apprentice 2021 is Married At First Sight bb turned influencer, Martha Kalifatidis.

But apparently not everyone was stoked about her casting in the show and her social media soon became flooded with nasty comments from Celebrity Apprentice viewers.

READ MORE MAFS Flog Michael Goonan Shares Grotty Footage Of Himself Swallowing A Bachie Star’s Head

Her MAFS boo Michael Brunelli took to his IG to defend Martha from the trolls, bless him.

“I don’t normally get sucked into this stuff but the comments on this post are pure filth,” he said. “They are from the saddest, lowest form of humans in Australia.”

“Bullying someone for going on TV to RAISE MONEY for a charity. I’m done with the Internet today.”

Credit: Instagram.

In a video shared to Instagram on Sunday, Martha said: “I am so excited to announce I am going to be on Celebrity Apprentice, so make sure to tune in and watch.

“Obviously, I’ll bring the drama… It’s basically 2016 again and I’m in the principal’s office, except the principal is Lord Sugar, and he is not sugar-coating it.”

Peep the full Celebrity Apprentice 2021 cast list below:

• ARIA Award-winning pop duo, The Veronicas – Lisa and Jess Origliasso

• English comedian and actor, Ross Noble

• Judge on The Block, interior designer and writer, Shaynna Blaze

• Winner of Australian Survivor: All-Stars and international model, David Genat

• Star of Married at First Sight and social media influencer, Martha

• Writer, comedian, and star of Here Come the Habibs, Rob Shehadie

• Iconic fashion designer and artist, Camilla Franks

• ARIA Award-winning artist, Anthony Callea

• Professional surfer and Instagram star, Alex Hayes

• Celebrity personal trainer, author and TV personality, Michelle Bridges

• One half of Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show, ‘Wippa’

• The most successful woman in Australian Ninja Warrior history and Olympic gymnast, Olivia Viviant

Lord Alan Sugar, a.k.a. the boss from the show’s UK counterpart, replaces Australian businessman Mark Bouris as the leader of the show.

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Lorna Jane Clarkson and Boost Juice pioneer and investor Janine Allis will act as Lord Sugar’s right hand throughout the series.

Celebrity Apprentice Australia has already began filming and will air in 2021 on Nine and 9 Now.