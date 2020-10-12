The first cast photo for Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2021 has just been unveiled and fuck me, what an absolute cracker of a line-up.

With shows like this, Dancing With The Stars, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, etc, I generally only tend to recognise, like, four, maybe five of the contestants, and the others are folks who, frankly, don’t deserve the title of ‘celebrity’.

But I can honestly say that Nine has absolutely bloody nailed it with their recruits this year!

Stellar cast, IMO. (Credit: Nine)

Peep the list of contenders below:

• ARIA Award-winning pop duo, The Veronicas – Lisa and Jess Origliasso

• English comedian and actor, Ross Noble

• Judge on The Block, interior designer and writer, Shaynna Blaze

• Winner of Australian Survivor: All-Stars and international model, David Genat

• Star of Married at First Sight and social media influencer, Martha Kalifatidis

• Writer, comedian, and star of Here Come the Habibs, Rob Shehadie

• Iconic fashion designer and artist, Camilla Franks

• ARIA Award-winning artist, Anthony Callea

• Professional surfer and Instagram star, Alex Hayes

• Celebrity personal trainer, author and TV personality, Michelle Bridges

• One half of Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show, Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli

• The most successful woman in Australian Ninja Warrior history and Olympic gymnast, Olivia Viviant

This time ’round, the ~boss~ in question is Lord Alan Sugar, a.k.a. the boss from the show’s UK counterpart who replaces Australian businessman Mark Bouris.

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Lorna Jane Clarkson and Boost Juice pioneer and investor Janine Allis will act as Lord Sugar’s right hand throughout the series.

There’s a lotta big personalities there. Can you just IMAGINE the drama that’s gonna unfold? Can’t bloody wait.

Celebrity Apprentice Australia has already began filming and will air in 2021 on Nine and 9 Now.