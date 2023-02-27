Married At First Sight (MAFS) golden couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have announced the birth of their very first bub (a boy) on IG!

They even announced the name alongside a gorgeuous pic of their precious bebé and that’s good news for all of us that have been patiently waiting for the reveal.

The beautiful bub’s name has been revealed to be Lucius Brunelli which is a very lush, and very Italian name which Martha had been hinting to in the weeks leading up to the birth.

The Italian inspired name plays homage to the country in which this angel was conceived.

Much to the dismay of many internet sleuths, it seemed the ‘baby name leak’ really was just a sweet nickname Martha’s mum called her unborn grandson.

The ‘leaked’ baby name was rumoured to be Giuseppe, and no hate to anyone named Giuseppe out there but I do think Lucius is a better choice.

Wishing everyone’s fave MAFS alum a happy and healthy start settling in to life as a family of three!