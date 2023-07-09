A Vintage Australian Idol Judge Is Coming Back Next Season & Cue My Biggest Touchdown Ever

You know how Australian Idol randomly returned to our screens this year, and the only judge from the original who joined the reboot was Kyle Sandilands AKA the worst one? Well, the Channel Seven overlords have listened to my prayers (and by that, I mean one impassioned article I wrote last year) and decided it was high-time they got one of the likeable members of the OG judging panel back for the next season.

It’s time to place your bets, lads. Will it be terminal whinger Ian “Dicko” Dickson who told Paulini she had to “shed some pounds” after she belted out a divine rendition of “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child? What about the man, the myth, the touchdown legend Mark Holden? Or the most soothing, compassionate woman alive, Marcia Hines?

It is … drumroll please … MARCIA HINES!!!! If you guessed correctly, congratulations. If you were wrong, thoughts, feelings and commiserations. If you’re one of the people who will leave a comment on Instagram saying “It’s Marcia Hines … saved you a click”, just know that I see you, and I hope you’re happy with yourselves.

Hines shared the delightful, nay, joyous news in a recent interview with the Herald Sun.

“I was surprised and delighted because I really love that gig. I don’t know if people realised how much it meant to me,” she said.

“Why? Because like me, they just want to sing, they want to find a career in singing.”

That they do, Miss Thing! But if I’m being honest, I’m not sure if it was truly surprising, seeing as Hines returned to the Australian Idol reboot as a judge for three episodes while Meghan Trainor was in New York. The writing was already on the wall, you know?

Speaking of Megzy, Hines will be replacing the “Mother” singer on the judging panel after she, well, became a mother for the second time. Trainor took to Instagram on July 5 to announce the birth of her second son with husband Daryl Sabara.

“On July 1 (our seven-year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” she wrote, alongside some deeply adorable photos of the new bébé.

Side note, but you can’t tell me that name wasn’t inspired by Trainor’s time Down Under filming Australian Idol. I know there are many Americans named Barry and Bruce — Barry Manilow and Bruce Willis, for example — but together, they’re giving friendly old bloke who keeps you company while you’re queuing up for a Bunnings sausage sizzle. I don’t make the rules!

Hines will be joining Kyle Sandy Pants, Amy Shark and Harry Connick Jr on the Australian Idol judging panel. It hasn’t been confirmed when the next season will be dropping, but auditions kick off next month, so we should be on track for a 2024 release.

What has been established, sadly, is that Kylie Minogue won’t be joining Australian Idol. My heart is going padam, padam, but in a sad way.