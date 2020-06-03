Natalie Gauci has returned to competitive reality telly once more – the “Here I Am” chanteuse (true OGs will know) performed in The Voice‘s blind auditions last night, 13 years after winning the 5th season of Australian Idol.
Singing Sia’s “The Greatest”, Gauci caught the attention of judge Guy Sebastian – a fellow Oz Idol winner – and subsequently chose him to be her mentor.
Thank you so much for all your support and watching me on the voice tonight!! All the beautiful, loving comments!! It was definitely not an easy decision to audition again! After watching it, I feel proud! I had no idea which bits they were going to show on TV and I do want to clarify one thing… when I say if 4 judges dont turn I've failed as a singer, the part they dont show is when I say.. "If I dont give my full self and connect with them, and make them feel something then I feel I've failed as a singer" and this goes for me in general. I love connecting with any audience that I perform to and knowing I'm connecting makes me feel like I've achieved an energy shift! I'm looking forward to seeing the next round and super excited for my upcoming show on Saturday! Its online and I'll be performing, praying, meditating and answering any questions you may have about music and spirituality. Check out my link in my bio for booking a ticket. this journey is not about me winning, I'm already a winner, this journey is deeper than that, It’s about allowing me to be the new me, the one that evolves every day, the one that needs to be seen, loved and accepted, The one who has so much to give, and needs to let love out, The one who is more mature and wise, and understands life so differently, This step, was drawing courage out of me again, was drawing hope in me again, was drawing a future for me again, Love you all! #thevoice #music #liveshow #performance #supporters #health #wellness #wellbeing #publicfigure
Speaking with 9Now, Gauci talked candidly about her win back in ’07, and the subsequent impact it had on her life.
“Australian Idol was the catalyst to my career. It gave me the opportunity to be in front of millions of people really quickly,” she recounted. “I felt like winning was part of my destiny, but instead I was burning the candle at both ends.”
Gauci admits she “wasn’t prepared for the outside world and all that fame so quickly.”
“I didn’t know who I was anymore, so I turned to drugs and alcohol.”
She momentarily said goodbye to the biz, and it was through spiritual healing and meditation that ultimately enabled Gauci to find herself once more. “I created a whole new persona to rebuild myself again into Natalie Gauci. And it took me seven years to do that.”
Peep her performance below, and prepare to start swimming in a sea of nostalgia.
Image: Instagram / @nataliergauci