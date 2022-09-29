The disgustingly nostalgic Australian Idol will officially be coming back in 2023, baby, which deserves our biggest Mark Holden “touchdown” ever (RIP to a truly iconic judge). If there’s one thing our media landscape has been missing, it’s a good old-fashioned singing competition with embarrassing auditions and charming hosts so I, for one, welcome the reboot with open arms.

Channel Seven first announced it would be reviving Australian Idol back in 2020, so it’s been a long time coming. By the time the show premieres next year, it would have been 20 goddamn years since the series first graced our screens on Channel Ten. Nothing hits you for six quite like realising you’re older than Australian Idol.

If you’re fanging to find out more about the deeply Auscore singing competition, keep on reading ‘cos we’ve banged together everything we know so far about Australian Idol — from judges to hosts and even those très hilarious auditions, we’ve got it all.

Australian Idol: What we know so far

Who are the Australian Idol judges in 2023?

Kyle Sandilands (I gagged as I typed his name) announced the new judging panel for the Australian Idol 2023 reboot on The Kyle And Jackie O Show on Wednesday.

Sadly, Mark Holden, Marcia Hines and Ian “Dicko” Dickson will not be returning. God, it would be a gorgeous site to behold if they did.

Instead, the new judging panel will consist of Sandilands (vomit), Aussie singer-songwriter Amy Shark, Miss ‘All About That Bass’ Meghan Trainor and Harry Connick Jr, a man whose name I only recognise because he was Grace Adler’s dog shit husband on Will & Grace. He also reminds me of Christmas, like some sort of bootleg Michael Bublé.

Look, if we want to run through first impressions: the line-up is white. Startlingly caucasian, even. The judging panel truly gives the three Wonder White (derogatory) blokes on the latest season of The Bachelor a run for their money.

It’s also random. I’m no expert on casting celebrities to judge contestants’ singing abilities, but was there no one else in Australia to fang on the panel except for Kyle MF Sandilands? Show me this man’s singing credentials.

Also, might I add, the bloke was sacked from Australian Idol on Channel Ten after that fucking abhorrent lie detector incident. Why is he coming back for round two? Begone, you belligerent behemoth.

In saying all this, I do welcome the idea of Meghan Trainor giving singers “touchdowns”.

Who’s hosting Australian Idol?

Gone are the days when Osher Günsberg (then known as Andrew G) and James Mathison, the most dynamic duo since Guzman and Gomez, hosted Australian Idol.

I secretly wished Oshie would come back, given his prolific hosting career on both The Masked Singer and The Bachelor. Yes, they’re both Channel Ten shows and the Australian Idol reboot will be on Channel Seven, but can’t a girl dream?

Our gracious hosts for Australian Idol in 2023 will be Ricki-Lee Coulter and Scott Tweedie, who are both two adorable human beings.

In case your Australian Idol lore is rusty, Coulter came seventh place on the second season of the show back in 2004. She was also in Australia’s greatest girl group, The Young Divas, which is an earth-shattering feat in itself.

Now, Coulter is no stranger to hosting, nor presenting. She’s already joined Günsberg and Mathison on Australian Idol Seasons Six and Seven as a presenter and reporter, so doing it again in 2023 should be a walk in the park for the clever cookie.

She also hosted Season 9 of Australia’s Got Talent and in 2010, she was a full-time radio presenter for Sydney’s Nova 96.9 breakfast show with Merrick Watts and Scott Dooley. Dare I say it, those blokes are the absolute embodiment of “some guys” — in a nice way!

As much as I love Ricki-Lee Coulter, I’m gagging to see Scott Tweedie on our screens again. The bloke hosted the astoundingly brilliant kid’s show Prank Patrol, in which him and his ninjas helped children pull pranks on people. They don’t make shows like that anymore, I tell ya.

Tweedie has done a lot of work with Network Ten, hosting programs such as The Loop, Dancing with the Stars and The Amazing Race Australia 6. He also starred in an episode of Neighbours (RIP) as a man called Derek Meeps, which is surely one for the CV.

He yeeted off to America around the end of 2019 to host E! News and Pop of the Morning and now he’s comin’ back to Australia to work his magic on Australian Idol. As he should, I say.

Günsberg uploaded a really fucking cute video to Instagram on Wednesday, in which he passed on the Australian Idol hosting torch by spraying Tweedie with a fuck ton of hairspray — a nod to his iconic mane from the days of Idol yore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osher Günsberg (@osher_gunsberg)

Also, are we peeping Oshie’s jaw in the vid? That shit could be used as a knife on MasterChef.

Will Australian Idol auditions be coming back?

You bet your bottom dollar, they will be.

Channel Seven encouraged shit hot and proper shit singers to audition in July, and auditions actually kick off in Adelaide on Monday.

Praying the reboot will bring us some absolute fucking doozies. Show me funnier content than Australian Idol auditions, in which someone who reckons they’re God’s gift to singing makes a fool out of themselves on television.

When will Australian Idol be airing in 2023?

All we know ATM is the Australian Idol reboot will be coming to Channel 7 and 7Plus at some point in 2023. Vague and unhelpful, yes, but mysterious? Also yes.