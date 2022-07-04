Start stocking up on ear plugs because old school Aussie talent show Australian Idol is on the hunt for talented singers to audition.

Why stock up on ear plugs if talented singers will be auditioning, you ask?

Well, because one of the most iconic elements of the show is the audition process where the yet-to-be announced judges suss out which Idol hopefuls have got what it takes to win.

In doing so, they’ll come across a heap of dreadful, dreadful wannabe singers and the rejections are nothing short of hilarious.

Here’s what they’re looking for:

Hopefuls aged between 15 and 28 are invited to showcase their talents from anywhere in Australia by either uploading a video or singing face-to-face with an Australian Idol producer for a chance to proceed to the judges’ audition round of the competition.

Head here if ya wanna apply and either wow us with your talent or make us piss ourselves laughing with your lack of talent.

Australian Idol ran for seven seasons from 2003 to 2009.

The series kickstarted the careers of some huge Aussie talent including Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Matt Corby, Ricki-Lee, Anthony Callea, Stan Walker, Rob Mills, Casey Donovan and Courtney Act.

And its U.S. counterpart American Idol, which is still running, launched the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert and more.

Australian Idol is returning to our telly screens via Channel 7 and 7plus in 2023.

In the meantime, I’ve found a round-up of epically bad Australian Idol auditions from the OG series so you can get an idea of what I’m talking about: