I’m Spinning Around Bc There’s A Chance Kylie Minogue Is Joining The New Australian Idol Szn

After the revival of Australian Idol kicked off earlier this year, another season of the singing competition has been confirmed to return in 2024. But this time around, the judges are rumoured to have a big ol’ shake-up. And if judge Kyle Sandilands gets his way, it could be a win for all the “Padam Padam” loving girls, gays, theys and straight male outliers all over the country.



That’s right, my friends, I’m talking about Kylie Minogue.

The rebooted season featured Kyle Sandilands, Meghan Trainor, Amy Shark and Harry Connick Jr. giving their hot takes on the judges panel. But according to Yahoo! Lifestyle, it’s looking like there will be at least one change to the lineup in 2024.



Pop star Megan Trainor recently gave birth to her second child, Barry Bruce Trainor, with grown-up Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara. From the name alone, I feel like we can tell that Meghan really enjoyed her time Down Under.

Anyway, an inside source at Australian Idol said that it was “unlikely” that the mum-of-two would be making a return to the series in October when the auditions for the new season are rumoured to begin.



“Although nothing is final yet, it’s unlikely Meghan will return as she’s just given birth and will have a newborn baby when the auditions start,” the source told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

“Producers are willing to do anything to sign her back up and be as accommodating to her family as possible, but logistically it’d be difficult as the days are so long on set.”

Keeping that nugget of information in your frontal lobe, please cast your mind back to May when Kyle Sandilands and ‘Jackie O’ Henderson had a chat with the one and only Kylie Minogue on the Kyle And Jackie O Show.



When Kylie mentioned that she’d been pretty much living in Australia for the last little while, Kyle saw an opportunity.



“If you’re in Australia all the time, has anyone ever asked whether you would join the Australian Idol judging panel? Like, you’re here, you’re doing nothing. You’re doing the album but can’t you just dip out every now and again?” he asked her on air.



Say what you want about the shock jock but you’ve gotta admit, he’s a guy who really shoots his shot.

“Well, okay. When you kindly offer your wife a week off and you’re doing all the caretaking [of your son] then you know, I’ll sit and see,” Kylie responded, referencing a moment earlier in the interview when Kyle said being a dad was really easy because “mum does everything”.



Queen shit, honestly. I’d expect nothing less.



Despite potentially having to front some domestic responsibility, he still seemed pretty keen.



“Even if it was a one-day thing, I’d take you ’round the country if I could,” he said.



“Alright,” Kylie laughed.



“That was easy, wasn’t it?”

IS IT THAT EASY? ARE THEY ONTO SOMETHING?



I know it’s just a shit-stirring conversation on the radio from a month ago, but sometimes it just comes down to asking the question. Let’s all manifest really hard that Kylie is available to join the Australian Idol judges. Who knows? It might even be worth watching again.



Godspeed, and of course, padam padam.

