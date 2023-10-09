Two Australian Idol Judges Have Been Given The Boot & The Newbies Are An Absolute Touchdown

Two Australian Idol judges have been dropped from the 2024 lineup, and I know what you’re thinking: it seems a little… soon, doesn’t it?

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Network Ten’s hit ’00s singing competition got a revamp and relaunched on Channel Seven in 2023 with an all-new judging panel.

Okay, well, not entirely new. Prehistoric judge and all-round buffoon Kyle Sandilands made a return with newcomers Amy Shark, Meghan Trainor and Harry Connick Jr (AKA the subject of every middle-aged mum’s wet dreams).

However, this star-studded lineup has already been slashed in half after just one season, with Meghan and Harry (note: NOT the royal couple) off the bill for Australian Idol 2024.

So, WTF happened?

Per Yahoo! Lifestyle, there were concerns that the judges’ star power was taking the limelight away from the wannabe singers.

“There are too many singing shows where the judges distract from the contestants,” an insider said. “This year they want the talent to be the main focus.” I mean, fair enough, but the big names attached to the series are usually what get viewers to watch in the first place, no?

They also said that Kyle and Harry’s constant squabbles “often overshadowed the performances”.

Back in July, a source told the same outlet that Meghan was “unlikely” to return as a judge, having just popped out her second bub, Barry Bruce Trainor, which kinda made things “logistically difficult” given the long set days.

The publication also dished that Harry was “likely” to sign on for a second season after some “renegotiating”. Spoke too soon, didn’t they?

A little over a week later, it was announced that OG judge Marcia Hines had taken up an offer to be a permanent judge again following a guest stint in 2023.

“I really love that gig,” she confessed to the Herald Sun at the time. “I don’t know if people realised how much it meant to me.”

Kind of like she doesn’t realise how much her rendition of Shake Your Groove Thing did wonders for my 2008 dance concert.

The real cincher is that Australian Idol 2024 started filming the initial audition process in early October with just three judges officially on the panel.

However, TV Blackbox reported that US singer and Queen frontman Adam Lambert could potentially join the series when the live performances kick off.

And I don’t know about you, but Marcia Hines AND Adam Lambert? That’s some attention-grabbing talent right there…

An official announcement is imminent, with Channel Seven expected to confirm the Australian Idol 2024 judging panel at their annual Upfront event later this month.