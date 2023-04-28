Meghan Trainor may have accidentally destroyed my childhood while trying to bring awareness to vaginismus after she intensely described her husband, Daryl Sabara‘s (AKA the ginger kid from Spy Kids) giant penis.

Look, I am a huge sucker for the Spy Kids series, and I never would have thought I would be talking about it in this manner… but here we bloody are.

To give ya the tea: The “All About That Bass” singer got really candid about her sexual experiences with her hubby on her podcast Workin’ On It, which she and her brother Ryan Trainor host.

Youtuber meme queen Trisha Paytas was a guest on the show, so you know that some of the topics in the poddy would get a bit spicy.

But during their sexy conversation, Trainor revealed that she was told that she had vaginismus.

According to Healthdirect.gov.au, vaginismus causes the muscles around the vagina to tighten involuntarily. This can happen with vaginal penetration or not, but it is super painful for those who own vaginas.

However, before she mentioned her diagnosis, the “Mother” singer got really candid about her husband’s penis after mentioning she was envious of Paytas’ sex life.

Trainor went on to label her hubby a “big boy”, and her brother chimed in, saying that Meghan has “pussy anxiety.”

“My pussy is broken,” Meghan screamed.

After Paytas asked about Sabara’s size, Trainor said: “[It’s] to the point where I’m like, ‘is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘just the tip’ and I’m like I can’t do anymore.”

“How do I fix that?”, she added.

Although Trainor attempted to shed some light on vaginismus, it seems people are hung up on her sexual experiences with her hubby. Some folks have shared their reactions on Twitter and NGL they’re quite relatable.

"the guy who played juni in spy kids has a huge pussy destroying cock, sir." https://t.co/0MeK4UJaqM pic.twitter.com/ykAhdj2QDR — femme, süsser tiddies (@hottrashbabe) April 26, 2023

Every peice of information ive learned about juni from spy kids & all about that bass’ sex life has been against my will pic.twitter.com/NFadJnPksq — ᴍᴏʟʟɪ ᴘᴏᴘᴘɪɴᴢ (@MolliPoppinz) April 27, 2023

Sorry but I do not need to know that the guy I had a crush on from spy kids has a massive schlong. — evil woman (@midwestbimbo) April 27, 2023

Earlier this week, Trainor was in hot water after she said “fuck teachers” during her podcast.

Meghan ‘F- Teachers’ Trainor. Is pulling out all of the stops for her book tour. pic.twitter.com/xfwzWrB1sV — Hamfluencer (@Hamfluencer) April 26, 2023

After being called out for her actions, Trainor issued an apology on TikTok, where she said: “Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said F teachers on my podcast, and it’s not how I feel.”

“I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific,” Trainor added. “I’m so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad.”

Although a lot of the things that Trainor has said have been quite wild, I would say kudos to her for raising awareness for vaginismus and kudos for taking accountability for the “fuck teachers” comment.