Kyle Sandilands Revealed His Australian Idol Salary On Air & I Wonder What The Gals Are Getting

Radio shock jock and Australian Idol judge Kyle Sandilands has accidentally revealed his absolutely eyewatering wage live on air.

On KISS FM’s Kyle And Jackie O Show on Tuesday, Kyle began complaining about how much of his time he spends filming the talent show during an interview with singer Dean Lewis, prompting Dean to ask why he even decided to sign on the show in the first place.

“It’s clearly over a million dollars for three months work,” Kyle began, per news.com.au.

“You’d be a fool not to do it.”

Instantly, he felt a bit of a regret blurting out his approximate wage on air.

“I don’t know how much they’re paying the others so maybe I shouldn’t have said it,” he said. Oopsie!

I wonder what the rest of the 2024 judging panel think about Kyle’s revelation. (Image Source: Channel 7)

Dean was pretty taken aback by the doozy of a figure.

“That is a lot of money, that is epic,” he replied.

Man, must be bloody nice, hey?

Now I’m desperate to find out what figure the other two judges, Amy Shark and Marcia Hines, are on in comparison. My gut tells me that it might not be as much as Kyle’s wage for the show.

The judging panel certainly has changed since the 2023 season. (Image Source: Channel Seven)

Australian Idol was rebooted in January this year with international celebrities Meghan Trainor and Harry Connick Jr. sitting next to Amy and Kyle on the expert panel. After some ratings that left a lot to be desired, I’m not too surprised that Meghan and Harry decided to ditch their roles as judges on the upcoming 2024 season.

While I was happy to see the show return for nostalgic reasons, I feel like Australian Idol really isn’t hitting the mark for viewers in today’s reality television climate. But hey, maybe the 2024 season will prove me wrong.