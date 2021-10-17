Married At First Sight couple Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson have welcomed their twin boys (!!!) into the world ten weeks early.

The infamous TV couple announced that they were expecting back in May.

They’ve now revealed that their two little bubs are here in the world and are currently being looked after in Frankston Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, due to being ten weeks premature.

The couple is yet to reveal the names of their twin boys. My bets on at least one of them being Bryce Jr.

“We had planned to spend the weekend building the nursery and setting things up for the twins, but that all changed early Saturday morning,” Bryce told New Idea.

“Even though the boys have arrived early, they’re doing really well and are getting the best care possible.

“The staff at Frankston Hospital were amazing with Liss making her feel comfortable and we can’t thank them enough for all their efforts!

“The boys are going to spend a few weeks in NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), they’re responding well to treatment and are squeezing our fingers which is the best feeling in the world.”

The reality TV couple also announced that they’ll soon be married (for real this time) after Bryce proposed mid-helicopter flight to Melissa with a gorgeous little 2 carat pear-shaped diamond ring.

If you’ve ever wanted to see two Aussies pose in a helicopter, then I guess you’re in luck.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but we’re so incredibly happy,” Melissa told New Idea.

“We’d already been married on the show and, with our relationship getting stronger, this just felt like the logical next step.”

“We’re not doing this for anybody else, it’s about us – we’re cementing our love,” Bryce told the publication.

“Melissa deserves to be happy and I’m apparently very good at that, so I’m looking forward to making it all official.”

With two twins and a new dog, this duo just became a squad of five in no time, and truly nobody could have seen this coming after actually watching MAFS, but hey, what can you say. That’s love for you.