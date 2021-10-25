Last week, MAFS couple Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson announced that they’d officially welcomed their twins, two bouncing bb boys.

Promptly after the birth, Bryce informed goss rag New Idea that the pair had named their kiddos Levi and Tate, explaining that they wanted choose names that were “modern” and “promoted positivity.”

“We wanted unique names that had a modern feel to them. We also wanted names that promote positivity for them and our new family,” Bryce said.

“Levi means ‘harmony among others’ and Tate means ‘cheerful’ so it suits them perfectly.”

Melissa added that Levi and Tate were their favourite names and they’d had those two in their back pockets for a while.

“We had other names in mind, but we always came back to those two,” she said.

Welp, a reality TV stan has seemingly found another hidden meaning behind the names.

A So Dramatic! follower shared the New Idea snaps in the Facebook group, So Dramatic! Podcast Communi-TEA, and pointed out that the two names together spell ‘Levitate.’

The reality stars have not yet confirmed this to be true or false, but given that the pair were after a name that promotes positivity, it’s pretty likely that it was intentional.

To be fair, if anyone’s in need of raising their vibes, it’s these two.

The couple met on this year’s season of MAFS, where they were one of, if not the most, controversial couples on the show (not just this year, but to date).

Despite their many, many critics, their relationship has advanced since the show wrapped. Earlier this year, the pair announced their engagement and pregnancy.

In a glowing New Idea photoshoot back in July, Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson were absolutely beaming with joy.

“It’s all happened very fast,” Bryce told the publication.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but we’re so incredibly happy,” Melissa added.

Bryce went on to reveal that their relationship had happily “transitioned into the real world” after the reality TV camera stopped rolling.

In the smiley photoshoot, Bryce cradles Melissa’s baby bump as she shows off sonogram photos of the twins who would one day be named Levitate.

Well there ya have it, folks.